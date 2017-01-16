Liverpool legend Graeme Souness slams Dimitri Payet for his "dodgy" behaviour in trying to force a move away from West Ham United.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has expressed his belief that Dimitri Payet's attempts to engineer a move away from West Ham United are "totally wrong on every level".

The 29-year-old last week told manager Slaven Bilic that he wants to leave the club and would not play for the team again as he looks to push through a transfer back to Marseille.

The France international's behaviour has drawn the wrath of West Ham's fans, but Souness insists that he is not surprised by the developments.

"I didn't know Payet until he came to England, then you watch him and you think, at 29, why have I not heard of you before? He's dodgy. He must have a dodgy personality, and he's proved that," he told talkSPORT.

"Picking and choosing when he wants to play, signing a new contract at a fabulous club like West Ham, where they've moved to a new stadium and things should be on the up. It should be good news, but instead he's thrown the hand grenade in.

"I think the way Slaven Bilic has reacted to it tells you everything. Is there something personal, something more? Has Payet got issues with members of his family back home? If it's not any of that, he's totally wrong on every level. He's signed a new contract, he's loved at that club and he should make the most of it. The grass isn't always greener."

Payet, who is less than 12 months into a five-and-a-half year contract at the London Stadium, reportedly wants to return to Marseille for family reasons.