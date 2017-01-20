Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'

Ligue 1 side Marseille reportedly end their interest in wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet and switch their attention to other targets.

Marseille have reportedly given up on the prospect of signing Dimitri Payet from West Ham United this month.

Payet has effectively gone on strike at West Ham in an effort to force a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, but the Hammers have held firm and rejected two bids from Marseille so far.

The second offer was understood to be worth just over £20m, some way short of West Ham's reported asking price of £29m.

Slaven Bilic confirmed yesterday that the impasse between club and player was still going on, but Sky Sports News now reports that Marseille have abandoned their attempts to sign the France international.

A number of other clubs from England and China have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but Payet himself was understood to be set on a return to Marseille for family reasons.

The Ligue 1 side have now moved on to other targets, though, with Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye thought to be on their radar.