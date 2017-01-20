New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Ligue 1 side Marseille reportedly end their interest in wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet and switch their attention to other targets.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Marseille have reportedly given up on the prospect of signing Dimitri Payet from West Ham United this month.

Payet has effectively gone on strike at West Ham in an effort to force a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, but the Hammers have held firm and rejected two bids from Marseille so far.

The second offer was understood to be worth just over £20m, some way short of West Ham's reported asking price of £29m.

Slaven Bilic confirmed yesterday that the impasse between club and player was still going on, but Sky Sports News now reports that Marseille have abandoned their attempts to sign the France international.

A number of other clubs from England and China have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but Payet himself was understood to be set on a return to Marseille for family reasons.

The Ligue 1 side have now moved on to other targets, though, with Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye thought to be on their radar.

Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Hammers to complain to FIFA over Payet?
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Yohan Cabaye, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'West Ham 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'Bilic: 'Carroll suffering from whiplash'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'
Bilic confirms Antonio contract talksPayet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'
Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri Payet
Marseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Report: West Ham reject second Payet bidReport: West Ham prepared to offload Payet
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version