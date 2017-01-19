Slaven Bilic: 'No change in Dimitri Payet situation'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reveals that there has been no change in the situation between the club and wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 13:46 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that there has been no change in Dimitri Payet's position at the club.

Payet is currently in a stand-off with the Hammers having refused to play in an attempt to force a move back to Marseille.

However, West Ham have rejected two offers from the Ligue 1 side, and Bilic insists that it is up to Marseille to entice the Hammers to sell with an improved third bid.

"Is his departure inevitable? I don't know. What has changed? Nothing. Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stance very clearly and it stays the same," he told reporters.

"I left it with the chairman and I'm sure he's going to do the best thing. The ball is in Marseille's court. They are the ones who expressed interest. Now they should act."

West Ham are thought to be holding out for a £29m bid for the France international - £9m more than Marseille have offered so far.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Read Next:
Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'No change in Dimitri Payet situation'
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic confirms Michail Antonio contract talks
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?
West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetMarseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri Payet
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'No change in Dimitri Payet situation'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Dimitri Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from Chinese clubs'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'
Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetMarseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Report: West Ham reject second Payet bid
Report: West Ham prepared to offload PayetNoble: 'West Ham better off without Payet'Marseille to meet West Ham over Payet future?Liverpool signal interest in Payet?West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version