West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reveals that there has been no change in the situation between the club and wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that there has been no change in Dimitri Payet's position at the club.

Payet is currently in a stand-off with the Hammers having refused to play in an attempt to force a move back to Marseille.

However, West Ham have rejected two offers from the Ligue 1 side, and Bilic insists that it is up to Marseille to entice the Hammers to sell with an improved third bid.

"Is his departure inevitable? I don't know. What has changed? Nothing. Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stance very clearly and it stays the same," he told reporters.

"I left it with the chairman and I'm sure he's going to do the best thing. The ball is in Marseille's court. They are the ones who expressed interest. Now they should act."

West Ham are thought to be holding out for a £29m bid for the France international - £9m more than Marseille have offered so far.