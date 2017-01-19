New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic confirms Michail Antonio contract talks

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club are in talks over a new deal with Michail Antonio amid reported interest from Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 13:20 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club are in talks over a new contract for Michail Antonio.

The 26-year-old is West Ham's top scorer this season with eight league goals, and his form has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

However, Bilic is hopeful of tying the winger down to a new long-term deal, insisting that he deserves to be offered fresh terms.

"He was very good for us last season and he has continued to do it for us this season and when players are playing like that, at a good age as well, then a lot of clubs – at least in the papers – are interested in them and that puts them in a good position for a new deal," he told reporters.

"He definitely deserved it, so it's a club decision together with my own but for me he has a big-time green light to sign a new deal with us.

"The players have deals, but he is the player who came last season to us and he has improved a lot and came from being a player for the future to one who we gave a chance to one of our most important players."

Antonio has scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for West Ham since joining the club.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Antonio close to new West Ham deal
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Michail Antonio, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic confirms Michail Antonio contract talks
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa 'escapes Chelsea punishment for training-ground row'
Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBoro sign Chelsea striker BamfordChelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough moveClaudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for title
Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman?Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?Diego Costa returns to Chelsea trainingLucas Piazon extends Fulham stayCosta move 'scuppered by rule change'
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'No change in Dimitri Payet situation'
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic confirms Michail Antonio contract talks
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?
West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetMarseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri Payet
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version