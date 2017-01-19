West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club are in talks over a new deal with Michail Antonio amid reported interest from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is West Ham's top scorer this season with eight league goals, and his form has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

However, Bilic is hopeful of tying the winger down to a new long-term deal, insisting that he deserves to be offered fresh terms.

"He was very good for us last season and he has continued to do it for us this season and when players are playing like that, at a good age as well, then a lot of clubs – at least in the papers – are interested in them and that puts them in a good position for a new deal," he told reporters.

"He definitely deserved it, so it's a club decision together with my own but for me he has a big-time green light to sign a new deal with us.

"The players have deals, but he is the player who came last season to us and he has improved a lot and came from being a player for the future to one who we gave a chance to one of our most important players."

Antonio has scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for West Ham since joining the club.