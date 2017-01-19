Unsettled West Ham United star Dimitri Payet reportedly turns down £500,000-a-week wages from Chinese Super League clubs.

Wantaway West Ham United star Dimitri Payet has reportedly turned down wages of half a million pounds a week from suitors in the Chinese Super League.

The France international has informed the Hammers that he will not play for them again, with widespread reports claiming that he has his heart set on a return to his homeland.

It is believed that family reasons are behind the 29-year-old's desire to return to Marseille, where he left to join the Hammers in 2015 for a figure in the region go £10m.

Payet's refusal to play for West Ham sparked interest from a number of clubs, including lucrative Far East side Hebei China Fortune, but according to Sky Sports News, the playmaker has turned down offers to earn £26m a year.

It is understood that Payet is willing to take a 30% pay cut to return to the Ligue 1 club, who have reportedly had a handful of bids rejected by the Hammers.

The Premier League club are believed to be holding out for a £29m bid.