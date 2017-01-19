New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dimitri Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from Chinese clubs'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Unsettled West Ham United star Dimitri Payet reportedly turns down £500,000-a-week wages from Chinese Super League clubs.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 12:42 UK

Wantaway West Ham United star Dimitri Payet has reportedly turned down wages of half a million pounds a week from suitors in the Chinese Super League.

The France international has informed the Hammers that he will not play for them again, with widespread reports claiming that he has his heart set on a return to his homeland.

It is believed that family reasons are behind the 29-year-old's desire to return to Marseille, where he left to join the Hammers in 2015 for a figure in the region go £10m.

Payet's refusal to play for West Ham sparked interest from a number of clubs, including lucrative Far East side Hebei China Fortune, but according to Sky Sports News, the playmaker has turned down offers to earn £26m a year.

It is understood that Payet is willing to take a 30% pay cut to return to the Ligue 1 club, who have reportedly had a handful of bids rejected by the Hammers.

The Premier League club are believed to be holding out for a £29m bid.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
Marseille 'preparing third Payet bid'
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jose Fonte ahead of the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Southampton defender Jose Fonte 'edges closer to West Ham United move'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'
Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri Payet
Marseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayReport: West Ham reject second Payet bid
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Graeme Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri Payet
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille 'preparing third Dimitri Payet bid'
Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Report: West Ham reject second Payet bidReport: West Ham prepared to offload PayetNoble: 'West Ham better off without Payet'
Marseille to meet West Ham over Payet future?Liverpool signal interest in Payet?West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'Report: Dimitri Payet available for £35mMan United eye move for Diarra?
> Marseille Homepage
More Hebei China Fortune News
Gael Kakuta of Vitesse looks on during the Eredivisie match between VVV Venlo and Vitesse Arnhem at the Seacon Stadion De Koel on December 9, 2012
Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta signs for Deportivo La Coruna
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move
> Hebei China Fortune Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version