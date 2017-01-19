New Transfer Talk header

Southampton defender Jose Fonte 'edges closer to West Ham United move'

Jose Fonte ahead of the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign wantaway Southampton defender Jose Fonte.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 12:06 UK

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

The Portugal Euro 2016 winner handed in a transfer request earlier this month after revealing that he had not been offered a new contract.

The defender, who joined the Saints from Crystal Palace in 2010, has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are in the driving seat to sign him having entered advanced talks with the Saints.

When asked about the potential transfer during Thursday's press conference, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic played it down, telling reporters: "[Fonte is] not having a medical today. We are not talking about transfers, we are working on some though.

"There are one or two players we need, it won't be easy, but we are trying. Hopefully have something to announce in 24 hours."

Fonte has not played for Southampton since he handed in a transfer request on January 5.

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Liverpool 'not interested in Fonte'
