Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
2-0
Sunderland
Fletcher (30'), Brunt (36')
Nyom (92')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Honeyman (85')

Sunderland boss David Moyes rues leaky defence

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
David Moyes hits out at Sunderland's defending following their latest defeat.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has hit out at his team's defending following their 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Strikes from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt condemned the Black Cats to their latest reverse, goals the Scot later described as "poor".

He told BBC Sport: "We played better in the second than the first that is for sure. We are giving poor goals away and we are doing everything we can to eradicate it but it is a disease that we have got at the moment.

"[The first goal] was well executed by Darren Fletcher. We defended the original corner well but the ball was bobbling around and we didn't clear it.

"We led to our own downfall but credit to the boys and credit to young George Honeyman who was our best player by a long way today. We can take some positives from the game."

Moyes's, whose side are now rock bottom of the Premier League, went on to rue to absence of defender Lamine Kone, whom he described as having a "steadying influence" at the back.

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Your Comments
