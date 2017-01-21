Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

Team News: Patrick Bamford on bench for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Patrick Bamford begins Middlesbrough's clash against West Ham United on the bench following his move from Chelsea.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Patrick Bamford begins Middlesbrough's clash against West Ham United on the bench following his move from Chelsea.

Slaven Bilic makes just the one change from the Hammers' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as Sam Byram comes in for James Collins, who drops to the bench.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Stuani, Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Fabio, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Reid, Obiang, Cresswell; Noble, Ogbonna; Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Oxford, Quina

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Your Comments
