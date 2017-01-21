Patrick Bamford begins Middlesbrough's clash against West Ham United on the bench following his move from Chelsea.

Slaven Bilic makes just the one change from the Hammers' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as Sam Byram comes in for James Collins, who drops to the bench.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Stuani, Negredo

Subs: Guzan, Fabio, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Reid, Obiang, Cresswell; Noble, Ogbonna; Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Oxford, Quina

