Patrick Bamford begins Middlesbrough's clash against West Ham United on the bench following his move from Chelsea.
Slaven Bilic makes just the one change from the Hammers' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as Sam Byram comes in for James Collins, who drops to the bench.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Stuani, Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Fabio, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede
West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Reid, Obiang, Cresswell; Noble, Ogbonna; Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Oxford, Quina
More to follow.