Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
Middlesbrough

Okaka (78'), Britos (91'), Deeney (92')
FT

Da Silva (92')

Result: Watford, Middlesbrough play out Vicarage Road stalemate

Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Out-of-form Watford and Middlesbrough fail to find a way through at Vicarage Road in a Premier League game containing few clear-cur chances.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 17:44 UK

Watford's wait for a Premier League win has stretched to a seventh game after being held to a goalless draw by strugglers Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets, who have now lost four of their last six and drawn the other two, failed to find a way through against their equally out-of-sorts opponents.

Boro have at least picked up a solitary win in their last seven league outings, but scoring goals continues to be a problem for the Smoggies as they were again made to pay.

It could have been a different game entirely had Etienne Capoue made the most of his chance inside the opening 10 minutes, only for the midfielder to see Victor Valdes quickly pounce in front of goal.

Christian Stuani prodded the ball home for the visitors soon after but saw the attempt ruled out for offside, while up the other end Boro reacted quickest once Valdes spilled Abdoulaye Doucoure's strike.

Both teams were targeting the three points in London, and Boro so nearly took a giant step towards taking them when Stuani lofted the ball over the head of Heurelho Gomes and onto the roof of the net.

Christian Kabasele and Stefano Okaka also had openings of their own, with the latter at least testing Valdes with his header, and Capoue also curled narrowly wide as the hosts pushed for a breakthrough.

There was to be a big talking point 13 minutes from time when Okaka went down inside the box, but he was booked for simulation and that almost acted as a turning point as Watford debutant Tom Cleverley struck the foot of the post moments later.

The final chances of the game fell the way of Troy Deeney and Kabasele, yet neither could capitalise and in the end the spoils were shared at Vicarage Road.

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Watford sign Tom Cleverley on loan
>
View our homepages for Etienne Capoue, Victor Valdes, Christian Stuani, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Heurelho Gomes, Christian Kabasele, Stefano Okaka, Tom Cleverley, Troy Deeney, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Result: Watford, Middlesbrough play out Vicarage Road stalemate
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Team News: Heurelho Gomes returns to much-changed Watford side for Middlesbrough clash
 A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
Watford sign Tom Cleverley on loanTributes flood in for Graham TaylorFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
Championship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Mazzarri training methods criticised?Report: Mazzarri given January backingShanghai consider move for Watford striker?
> Watford Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Result: Watford, Middlesbrough play out Vicarage Road stalemate
 Gaston Ramirez of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Queens Park Rangers on April 1, 2016
Leicester City closing in on Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez?
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Team News: Heurelho Gomes returns to much-changed Watford side for Middlesbrough clash
Leeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Guzan to remain at Boro until summer?Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'Chelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'
Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Boro's Ayala to serve three-match banMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundDerby announce David Nugent signingPalace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171343152852
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102432-821
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand