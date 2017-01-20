Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Fabrizio Ravanelli: 'My dream is to manage Middlesbrough'

Ajaccio's Italian coach Fabrizio Ravanelli looks on during the French L1 football match Guingamp vs Ajaccio on October 26, 2013
Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli says that he wants to manage the North-East club in the future.
Fabrizio Ravanelli has revealed that it is his dream to become the next manager of Middlesbrough.

The Italian became a cult hero at the Riverside Stadium during his 14-month stay at the club which started in 1996, scoring 17 goals in 35 league games as well as helping the team to the finals of the FA Cup and League Cup.

Almost 20 years on from his exit, the former striker has said that he would like to take his place in the dugout if Boro and current head coach Aitor Karanka ever part ways.

The 48-year-old told Sky Sports News: "One day, it is my dream to come back to Middlesbrough for management.

"It is my dream. Karanka is a fantastic manager but one day, I don't know when, Karanka leaves Middlesbrough. Steve Gibson - call me!"

Ravanelli's only previous experience of management is a short spell at French side AC Ajaccio in 2013.

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough turn down two Rhodes bids
