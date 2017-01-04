Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery says that he will send unsettled attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan this month.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has revealed that he will send Jese Rodriguez on loan this month so the Spaniard can "recover his rhythm and confidence".

The 23-year-old joined PSG from Real Madrid last summer in search of regular first-team football, but the attacker has struggled to make his mark in Paris and has been strongly linked with a departure in the January transfer window.

Liverpool, AC Milan, Roma and Las Palmas have all been credited with an interest in the former Spain Under-21 international and now Emery has confirmed that Jese will be free to spend the rest of the 2016-17 campaign away from the French club.

"I talked to him, he needs to recover his rhythm and confidence, so he must get minutes and opportunities," Emery is quoted as saying by AS. "The possibility that Jese leaves the club is real."

Jese, who netted 18 times in 96 appearances for Real Madrid between 2011 and 2016, has only scored once in nine league appearances for PSG this season and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.