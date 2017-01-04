New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Unai Emery: 'Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery says that he will send unsettled attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 18:58 UK

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has revealed that he will send Jese Rodriguez on loan this month so the Spaniard can "recover his rhythm and confidence".

The 23-year-old joined PSG from Real Madrid last summer in search of regular first-team football, but the attacker has struggled to make his mark in Paris and has been strongly linked with a departure in the January transfer window.

Liverpool, AC Milan, Roma and Las Palmas have all been credited with an interest in the former Spain Under-21 international and now Emery has confirmed that Jese will be free to spend the rest of the 2016-17 campaign away from the French club.

"I talked to him, he needs to recover his rhythm and confidence, so he must get minutes and opportunities," Emery is quoted as saying by AS. "The possibility that Jese leaves the club is real."

Jese, who netted 18 times in 96 appearances for Real Madrid between 2011 and 2016, has only scored once in nine league appearances for PSG this season and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico
>
View our homepages for Unai Emery, Jese Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Unai Emery: 'Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan'
 Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?
 Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Julian Draxler completes Paris Saint-Germain switch
Chelsea fans convicted of racist violence in ParisCavani 'to sign new PSG contract'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoDraxler 'in Paris to complete PSG move'Report: PSG make Bernardeschi contact
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'PSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'Shanghai Shenhua deny Di Maria reportsWolfsburg confirm Draxler move to PSGReport: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan move
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Marseille198652219330
7Rennes198472023-328
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon194782629-319
16Angers1954101524-919
17NantesNantes185491226-1419
18Metz185491835-1719
19Caen1853102032-1218
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand