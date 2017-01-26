Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez regarding a potential loan move.

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez after holding talks with his agent.

Las Palmas were believed to be in the driving seat to seal Jese's signature, but the club's president Miguel Angel Ramirez recently claimed that an unnamed English club are in the market for him.

The football chief suggested that the club in question are willing to meet the forward's salary demands, while Las Palmas cannot.

According to L'Equipe, Middlesbrough officials have spoken to Jese's representative about a potential loan move, which the publication states could be the player's only option.

The 23-year-old has struggled to earn a spot in Unai Emery's first team at Parc des Princes following his move from Real Madrid last summer.