Sheffield Wednesday to beat Aston Villa to Jordan Rhodes?

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday reportedly enter the race to sign Middlesbrough striker and Aston Villa target Jordan Rhodes.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly entered the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes this month.

The 26-year-old joined Aitor Karanka's side a year ago but has found his game time limited since the club's ascent to the Premier League, starting just two games this season to date.

Aston Villa have been in hot pursuit of Rhodes this month as they look to make a promotion push in the second half of the season, and are thought to have had a bid of £6m plus £4m in add-ons turned down last week.

According to The Sun, Carlos Carvalhal's Wednesday have now thrown their hat into the ring with an offer of £8m plus add-ons, having previously had a loan bid rejected.

Wednesday currently sit sixth in the Championship, while Steve Bruce's Villa are 13th and nine points off the playoffs.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday to beat Aston Villa to Jordan Rhodes?
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday to beat Aston Villa to Jordan Rhodes?
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday to beat Aston Villa to Jordan Rhodes?
