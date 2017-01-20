A report claims that Aston Villa are weighing up whether to offload Ross McCormack to Fulham for the remainder the summer, but boss Steve Bruce favours a permanent sale.

Fulham have reportedly made an audacious bid to take Ross McCormack on loan from Championship rivals Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

The Cottagers, who only offloaded the 30-year-old to Villa for £12m in the summer, are said to be after a short-term fix up top to bolster their playoff push.

According to The Sun, Steve Bruce is happy to let McCormack leave Villa Park this month but is instead holding out for a permanent sale in order to fund a move for Middlesbrough ace Jordan Rhodes.

It is claimed that Fulham are preparing a cash offer to take their former player back for the next four months, despite the Scotsman - also a rumoured target for Wolverhampton Wanderers - finding the net just three times in 20 Championship outings this season.