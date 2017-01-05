Middlesbrough want Aston Villa to pay £10m for the signature of striker Jordan Rhodes, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for Boro this season and is said to be keen on finding a new club in the current transfer window.

According to The Mirror, the Teesside outfit want to recoup the £10m they paid Blackburn Rovers for Rhodes a year ago

The report adds that Boro are doing so after Villa reportedly insisted on doing the same for the £6m sale of Rudy Gestede to the North-East club.

The Villans currently sit 12th in the Championship table.