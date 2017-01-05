New Transfer Talk header

Report: Middlesbrough want Aston Villa to pay £10m for Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough want Aston Villa to pay £10m for the signature of striker Jordan Rhodes, according to reports.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Middlesbrough have reportedly told Aston Villa that they must pay £10m to sign striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 26-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for Boro this season and is said to be keen on finding a new club in the current transfer window.

According to The Mirror, the Teesside outfit want to recoup the £10m they paid Blackburn Rovers for Rhodes a year ago

The report adds that Boro are doing so after Villa reportedly insisted on doing the same for the £6m sale of Rudy Gestede to the North-East club.

The Villans currently sit 12th in the Championship table.

