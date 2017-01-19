New Transfer Talk header

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that the club have turned down two bids for £9m-rated Jordan Rhodes, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has revealed that the club have rejected two offers for striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time since moving to the Riverside Stadium and has made just two Premier League starts so far this season.

Aston Villa are understood to want to bring the Scotland international back to the second tier, where he shone for Blackburn Rovers before moving to Boro.

It is unclear whether the Villans made the offers, but Karanka described the bids as unsatisfactory, with Boro thought to be holding out for a £9m fee.

Karanka also confirmed that the club are yet to receive an offer for winger Stewart Downing, who is available on loan this month.

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
