Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that the club have turned down two bids for £9m-rated Jordan Rhodes, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has revealed that the club have rejected two offers for striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time since moving to the Riverside Stadium and has made just two Premier League starts so far this season.

Aston Villa are understood to want to bring the Scotland international back to the second tier, where he shone for Blackburn Rovers before moving to Boro.

It is unclear whether the Villans made the offers, but Karanka described the bids as unsatisfactory, with Boro thought to be holding out for a £9m fee.

Karanka also confirmed that the club are yet to receive an offer for winger Stewart Downing, who is available on loan this month.