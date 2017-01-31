New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly agree a fee with Blackburn Rovers for full-back Ben Marshall.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for full-back Ben Marshall.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Rovers in the summer and has already rejected the offer of a new deal amid interest from Paul Lambert's side.

Blackburn boss Owen Coyle dropped Marshall from his squad as the transfer saga rumbled on, with owners Venky's said to have been demanding £2m for the player.

Wolves were only prepared to pay half of that amount, however, and were reportedly happy to wait to take him on a free this summer if an agreement could not be reached.

According to The Sun, the two sides have now agreed on a fee for Marshall to move to Molineux, where he will be deployed as a right-back by Lambert.

Wolves broke their transfer record yesterday with a £13m permanent deal for winger Helder Costa.

Ryan Haynes in action for Coventry City on August 30, 2016
