Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for full-back Ben Marshall.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Rovers in the summer and has already rejected the offer of a new deal amid interest from Paul Lambert's side.

Blackburn boss Owen Coyle dropped Marshall from his squad as the transfer saga rumbled on, with owners Venky's said to have been demanding £2m for the player.

Wolves were only prepared to pay half of that amount, however, and were reportedly happy to wait to take him on a free this summer if an agreement could not be reached.

According to The Sun, the two sides have now agreed on a fee for Marshall to move to Molineux, where he will be deployed as a right-back by Lambert.

Wolves broke their transfer record yesterday with a £13m permanent deal for winger Helder Costa.