Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have signed winger Helder Costa on a long-term deal from Benfica.

Costa had been on loan from Benfica until the end of the season, but the 23-year-old has been superb since making the switch to Molineux and that encouraged boss Paul Lambert to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

It was reported over the weekend that the Championship club would break their transfer record in order to complete the permanent signing of the Portuguese winger.

Wolves have not disclosed the fee they have paid for the player, but they have revealed that Costa has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

Since his switch to Wolves, Costa has scored seven times in 21 league appearances, while he inspired his team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.