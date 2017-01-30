New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm permanent signing of Helder Costa

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have signed winger Helder Costa on a long-term deal from Benfica.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that they have signed Helder Costa on a long-term deal.

Costa had been on loan from Benfica until the end of the season, but the 23-year-old has been superb since making the switch to Molineux and that encouraged boss Paul Lambert to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

It was reported over the weekend that the Championship club would break their transfer record in order to complete the permanent signing of the Portuguese winger.

Wolves have not disclosed the fee they have paid for the player, but they have revealed that Costa has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

Since his switch to Wolves, Costa has scored seven times in 21 league appearances, while he inspired his team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Lambert confirms Wolves keen on Costa deal
>
View our homepages for Helder Costa, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Grant Hanley of Blackburn Rovers holds off a challenge from Zach Clough of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers at Ewood park on August 28, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers bid to loan Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley?
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm permanent signing of Helder Costa
 Connor Randall in action for Liverpool on January 20, 2016
Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender Connor Randall?
Lambert: 'Signing Costa is a big statement'Paul Lambert: 'Wolves were excellent'Result: Wolves send Liverpool crashing out of FA CupLive Commentary: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - as it happenedTeam News: Klopp hands start to Firmino in FA Cup
Lambert confirms Wolves keen on Costa dealWolves loanee makes switch to ForestKlopp prepared for Wolves' style of playBurgoyne could start against LiverpoolWinger signs new deal with Norwich City
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Benfica News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm permanent signing of Helder Costa
 Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) vies with Benfica's Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match SL Benfica vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on December 8, 2015.
Swansea City 'want Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Paul Lambert confirms Wolves keen on permanent deal for Helder Costa
Wolves loanee makes switch to ForestPSG sign Goncalo Guedes from BenficaWolves secure permanent Costa signing?Man United reignite Lindelof interest?Man United, PSG 'keen on Guedes'
Sunderland close to signing Benfica midfielder?Joao Teixeira 'set for Wolves exit'Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'Wolves duo edging towards exitAdel Taarabt joins Genoa
> Benfica Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version