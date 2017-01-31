New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos

Juan Carlos Paredes of Watford during the Pre Season Friendly match between AFC Wimbledon and Watford at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on July 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Watford send 29-year-old full-back Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Watford have sent Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old joined Watford from Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and made 40 appearances during the team's 2014-15 Championship campaign, which ended in promotion to the top flight.

The full-back has not made a single Premier League appearance for the Hornets this season, however, and a statement on the club's official website has confirmed his departure to Greece.

"Watford wing-back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Olympiacos until the end of the 2016-17 season. The Greek Superleague champions also have the option on a permanent deal for the Ecuador international in the summer," read the statement.

Paredes's only Watford appearance this season came in the League Cup.

Norway's Omar Elabdellaoui in action against England during their UEFA Under-21 Championship match on September 10, 2012
Read Next:
Hull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loan
>
View our homepages for Juan Carlos Paredes, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham City on loan
 Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring Watford's second against Liverpool on December 20, 2015
Odion Ighalo 'undergoing medical ahead of China move'
 Juan Carlos Paredes of Watford during the Pre Season Friendly match between AFC Wimbledon and Watford at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on July 11, 2015
Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos
Report: Boro swoop for Adlene GuediouraSinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?M'Baye Niang set for Watford debutHull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'
Walter Mazzarri coy on Watford futureOdion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'Mazzarri "angry" over Watford FA Cup exitResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford
> Watford Homepage
More Olympiacos News
Juan Carlos Paredes of Watford during the Pre Season Friendly match between AFC Wimbledon and Watford at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on July 11, 2015
Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Report: Serbia international Luka Milivojevic close to sealing Crystal Palace switch
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?
Hull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loanHull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switchReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
Leicester consider move for Serbia international?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsOlympiacos announce Marko Marin arrivalMarin leaves Chelsea for OlympiacosOlympiacos sack manager after 47 days
> Olympiacos Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version