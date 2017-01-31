Watford have sent Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.
The 29-year-old joined Watford from Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and made 40 appearances during the team's 2014-15 Championship campaign, which ended in promotion to the top flight.
The full-back has not made a single Premier League appearance for the Hornets this season, however, and a statement on the club's official website has confirmed his departure to Greece.
"Watford wing-back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Olympiacos until the end of the 2016-17 season. The Greek Superleague champions also have the option on a permanent deal for the Ecuador international in the summer," read the statement.
Paredes's only Watford appearance this season came in the League Cup.