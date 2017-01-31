Watford send 29-year-old full-back Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.

Watford have sent Juan Carlos Paredes on loan to Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old joined Watford from Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and made 40 appearances during the team's 2014-15 Championship campaign, which ended in promotion to the top flight.

The full-back has not made a single Premier League appearance for the Hornets this season, however, and a statement on the club's official website has confirmed his departure to Greece.

"Watford wing-back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Olympiacos until the end of the 2016-17 season. The Greek Superleague champions also have the option on a permanent deal for the Ecuador international in the summer," read the statement.

Paredes's only Watford appearance this season came in the League Cup.