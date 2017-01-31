New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Cassano: "Football is Europe"

Antonio Cassano of Parma FC celebrates his seond goal during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Parma FC at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on September 21, 2014
© Getty Images
Antonio Cassano says that he is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League because "football is Europe".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:04 UK

Experienced forward Antonio Cassano has claimed that he is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League because "football is Europe".

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent following his release from Sassuolo and it had been reported that the 39-time Italian international would be lured to China over the next couple of weeks.

Cassano, however, has said that he is "definitely not going over there" as he seeks a new European club.

"For me, football is Europe. Football is a serious thing. Everybody says they are going to China because they are attracted by the project, but they are not telling the truth - they are going for the money," Cassano told Mediaset.

"Football is competition, it is about measuring yourself with the best and then the money is secondary. Of course I'm well off and it's easier for me to say no [to China], but I'm definitely not going over there because I am attracted by any project.

"I definitely want to keep playing and enjoying myself. After my family, the most important thing for me in life is football. I love it and if there is an opportunity, I want to be enthusiastic and happy about it."

Cassano, who only managed two goals in 25 appearances for Sassuolo last season, has represented the likes of Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan during a well-travelled playing career.

Liverpool's Italian forward Mario Balotelli is pictured during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Hull City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Sampdoria confirm Balotelli interest
>
View our homepages for Antonio Cassano, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version