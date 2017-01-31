Antonio Cassano: "Football is Europe"

Antonio Cassano says that he is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League because "football is Europe".

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent following his release from Sassuolo and it had been reported that the 39-time Italian international would be lured to China over the next couple of weeks.

Cassano, however, has said that he is "definitely not going over there" as he seeks a new European club.

"For me, football is Europe. Football is a serious thing. Everybody says they are going to China because they are attracted by the project, but they are not telling the truth - they are going for the money," Cassano told Mediaset.

"Football is competition, it is about measuring yourself with the best and then the money is secondary. Of course I'm well off and it's easier for me to say no [to China], but I'm definitely not going over there because I am attracted by any project.

"I definitely want to keep playing and enjoying myself. After my family, the most important thing for me in life is football. I love it and if there is an opportunity, I want to be enthusiastic and happy about it."

Cassano, who only managed two goals in 25 appearances for Sassuolo last season, has represented the likes of Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan during a well-travelled playing career.