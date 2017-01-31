New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'handed Yannick Ferreira Carrasco boost'

Yannick Carrasco of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga amtch between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on October 25, 2015
A report claims that Manchester United are given a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their attempts to bring Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Ferreira Carrasco to Old Trafford.

The Belgian international joined Atletico from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 and scored five times in 43 appearances during his first campaign at the Vicente Calderon.

The 23-year-old already has 10 goals this term, meanwhile, and it is understood that Man United boss Jose Mourinho has identified the attacker as a priority signing at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Carrasco has an £85m release clause in his current contract, but according to Don Balon, his relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone has broken down and the wideman will put pressure on the Spanish club to sell.

Chelsea and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Belgian.

