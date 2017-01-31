New Transfer Talk header

Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loan

Hassen Mouez signs for Southampton on January 31, 2017
Southampton confirm the signing of goalkeeper Hassen Mouez on loan from Nice until the end of the season.
Southampton have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Hassen Mouez on loan from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old broke into the Nice first team in 2014 while playing under current Saints boss Claude Puel, but he is yet to make an appearance this season.

The France Under-21 international will now serve as back-up to Fraser Forster at St Mary's until the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I am really happy. It's a pleasure for me to come to England for the first time and I am really happy to get to know the Premier League. I am really looking forward to joining the team," Mouez told the club's official website.

Director of football Les Reed added: "Mouez is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are very pleased to have been able to bring him to Southampton. He has built an excellent reputation during his time with Nice and also in his country's youth teams, and will provide us with further depth in the months ahead.

"As well as adding to our squad, we believe Mouez can continue his development in his time at Southampton and make strides in his own game under the expert guidance of our head of goalkeeping, Dave Watson, as well as working alongside Fraser Forster."

Southampton are in action this evening when they face Swansea City, looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since September.

