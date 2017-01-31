Bristol City confirm the signing of Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Bristol City have completed the signing of striker Matty Taylor from fierce rivals Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old, who becomes the first player to cross the city divide since Trevor Morgan in 1987, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year.

Taylor scored 61 goals in 118 league appearances during his two-and-a-half years with League One Rovers, including 16 in 27 this season.

"I think we've got ourselves a natural goalscorer," City manager Lee Johnson told the club's website. "It's been interesting to watch his progress. He's scored goals at every level he's played at and his next challenge is to do that in the Championship.

"Having seen other goalscorers make that step up, Sam Winnall as an example, if you can put the ball in the right areas then they'll inevitably stick it in the net.

"It'll be a big step up in standard for him, but he's been able to deal with every challenge that's been thrown at him so far in his career."

City are currently 21st in the Championship, two points above the relegation zone.