Gary Rowett 'turns down' Nottingham Forest job

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett reportedly rejects the chance to take over at Nottingham Forest.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:47 UK

Gary Rowett has reportedly turned down an approach to take over at Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The 42-year-old is currently out of work after his surprise sacking as Birmingham City manager last month with the club only out of the Championship playoffs on goal difference.

Forest, meanwhile, are in the market for a new boss after ditching Philippe Montanier over the weekend with the club 20th in the table, just three points above the dropzone.

According to The Mirror, Rowett was approached by Forest's potential US owners last week and was said to be "keen" on taking over until the £50m takeover deal collapsed.

Rowett is instead said to be keeping tabs on the unfolding situations at Norwich City and Bristol City, where poor results are piling pressure on incumbents Alex Neil and Lee Johnson.

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version