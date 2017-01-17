Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett reportedly rejects the chance to take over at Nottingham Forest.

Gary Rowett has reportedly turned down an approach to take over at Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The 42-year-old is currently out of work after his surprise sacking as Birmingham City manager last month with the club only out of the Championship playoffs on goal difference.

Forest, meanwhile, are in the market for a new boss after ditching Philippe Montanier over the weekend with the club 20th in the table, just three points above the dropzone.

According to The Mirror, Rowett was approached by Forest's potential US owners last week and was said to be "keen" on taking over until the £50m takeover deal collapsed.

Rowett is instead said to be keeping tabs on the unfolding situations at Norwich City and Bristol City, where poor results are piling pressure on incumbents Alex Neil and Lee Johnson.