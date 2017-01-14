Nottingham Forest sack manager Philippe Montanier

Rennes' French head coach Philippe Montanier looks on during the French L1 football match Lille vs Rennes on January 24, 2014
© Getty Images
Nottingham Forest sack Philippe Montanier following a recent run of five-straight defeats, with the club now sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Nottingham Forest have parted company with manager Philippe Montanier after less than seven months in charge due to a poor run of results.

The Reds halted a run of four league defeats in a row - and five in all competitions - by claiming a goalless draw against Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

News of Montanier's imminent departure was reported by many publications ahead of that bland affair at St Andrew's Stadium, but speaking to reporters after the match the Frenchman admitted that he still had hope of retaining his position.

"It is important to know what the direction is now. What is our budget? I have ideas to strengthen the team, of course. What direction are we going in, in the future? It is important," he said.

"I would like to know about that (his own future) of course, but it is not a problem, I will always work as the manager of Nottingham Forest. If he has a decision to take about my position, it is not under my control. All I can focus on is planning on how to strengthen the team. That is my job. It is not my job to worry about my position."

Forest were expected to be taken over by new American backers this week, only for a move to fall through on Friday to leave the Championship outfit in limbo.

Had the takeover gone through, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett was expected to be ushered in by the club's new financial backers, but Forest have placed Gary Brazil in temporary charge of first-team affairs for the time being.

"Nottingham Forest would like to place on record its thanks to Philippe for his time working with the players and the staff and wish him the best for the future," a club statement read.

Montanier won seven of his 26 games in charge at the City Ground, leaving the former European champions 20th in the second tier and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version