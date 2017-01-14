Nottingham Forest sack Philippe Montanier following a recent run of five-straight defeats, with the club now sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest have parted company with manager Philippe Montanier after less than seven months in charge due to a poor run of results.

The Reds halted a run of four league defeats in a row - and five in all competitions - by claiming a goalless draw against Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

News of Montanier's imminent departure was reported by many publications ahead of that bland affair at St Andrew's Stadium, but speaking to reporters after the match the Frenchman admitted that he still had hope of retaining his position.

"It is important to know what the direction is now. What is our budget? I have ideas to strengthen the team, of course. What direction are we going in, in the future? It is important," he said.

"I would like to know about that (his own future) of course, but it is not a problem, I will always work as the manager of Nottingham Forest. If he has a decision to take about my position, it is not under my control. All I can focus on is planning on how to strengthen the team. That is my job. It is not my job to worry about my position."

Forest were expected to be taken over by new American backers this week, only for a move to fall through on Friday to leave the Championship outfit in limbo.

Had the takeover gone through, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett was expected to be ushered in by the club's new financial backers, but Forest have placed Gary Brazil in temporary charge of first-team affairs for the time being.

"Nottingham Forest would like to place on record its thanks to Philippe for his time working with the players and the staff and wish him the best for the future," a club statement read.

Montanier won seven of his 26 games in charge at the City Ground, leaving the former European champions 20th in the second tier and just three points clear of the relegation zone.