Bristol City have completed the signing of striker Milan Djuric from Cesena on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 26-year-old moves to Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee and has the option to extend his stay at the club by a further year.

Djuric is a Bosnia-Herzegovina international and has scored seven goals in just 14 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2015.

"Milan is someone we've been monitoring for the past nine months and has always been in our thoughts. He can play up front on his own or alongside another striker," manager Lee Johnson told the club's official website.

"The fact he is a current Bosnian international shows the calibre of player we're getting, for whom he has scored one in every two games he's played."

Djuric becomes City's second signing of the day after Jens Hegeler, who joins from Hertha Berlin.