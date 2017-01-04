New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bristol City sign Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on two-and-a-half-year deal

Bristol City sign midfielder Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Bristol City have announced the signing of Hertha Berlin midfielder Jens Hegeler on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old has switched from the Bundesliga to the Championship for an undisclosed fee after passing a medical at Ashton Gate.

Hegeler, who has previously represented Bayer Leverkusen, can also play as a central defender.

Head coach Lee Johnson told the club's official website: "Jens has a fantastic pedigree and boasts more than 150 appearances in the Bundesliga.

"He's a big, mobile and intelligent footballer who can slot into the midfield, as well as in a defensive role if needed."

Bristol currently sit 18th in the Championship.

Aden Flint of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Read Next:
Aden Flint agrees new Bristol City deal
>
View our homepages for Jens Hegeler, Lee Johnson, Football
Your Comments
More Bristol City News
Hertha's midfielder Jens Hegeler and Bremen's Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin vs SV Werder Bremen in Berlin, on August 21, 2015
Bristol City sign Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on two-and-a-half-year deal
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Tammy Abraham: 'Antonio Conte's support's massive to me'
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Nottingham Forest in pole position to sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle
Aden Flint agrees new Bristol City dealSunderland loanee dropped for "misdemeanours"Report: Five teams interested in Watford strikerO'Dowda: 'Ireland journey is crazy'Adama Diomande banned for three matches
Conte: Tammy Abraham "the future" of ChelseaAbraham: 'Rashford has set example for youngsters'Result: Warnock makes winning start to Cardiff reignReport: Chelsea unable to recall AbrahamLee Johnson dismisses Aston Villa link
> Bristol City Homepage
More Hertha Berlin News
Hertha's midfielder Jens Hegeler and Bremen's Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin vs SV Werder Bremen in Berlin, on August 21, 2015
Bristol City sign Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on two-and-a-half-year deal
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Arsene Wenger desperate to keep hold of Serge Gnabry
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Hertha Berlin confirm interest in Serge Gnabry
Hertha Berlin sign Liverpool's Allan on loanReading sign Dutch winger Roy BeerensWest Ham learn of Europa League opponentResult: Victory moves Hertha Berlin up to thirdResult: Hertha battle past 10-man Leverkusen
Pal Dardai: "The better team won"Result: Bayern move 11 points clearHalf-Time Report: Bayern in control against HerthaTeam News: Douglas Costa misses out for BayernResult: Hertha Berlin see off Hoffenheim
> Hertha Berlin Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version