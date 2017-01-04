Bristol City sign midfielder Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Bristol City have announced the signing of Hertha Berlin midfielder Jens Hegeler on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

NEWS: #BristolCity secure the signing of Hertha Berlin midfielder Jens Hegeler for an undisclosed fee. https://t.co/DUC4dSnsBz pic.twitter.com/3sNjkKqsxZ — Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) January 4, 2017

The 28-year-old has switched from the Bundesliga to the Championship for an undisclosed fee after passing a medical at Ashton Gate.

Hegeler, who has previously represented Bayer Leverkusen, can also play as a central defender.

Head coach Lee Johnson told the club's official website: "Jens has a fantastic pedigree and boasts more than 150 appearances in the Bundesliga.

"He's a big, mobile and intelligent footballer who can slot into the midfield, as well as in a defensive role if needed."

Bristol currently sit 18th in the Championship.