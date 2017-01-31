New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Michael Kightly makes Burton Albion loan switch

Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Burnley winger Michael Kightly joins Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:40 UK

Burnley winger Michael Kightly has completed a loan switch to Championship strugglers Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old makes the move after featuring just five times for Sean Dyche's side since their return to the Premier League this season.

"Michael has great experience at this level that he can bring to the squad," said Burton boss Nigel Clough. "We are fortunate to get a player of his quality, and somebody that has played in the Premier League. It gives us good options going forward.

"I don't think we've had an out and out wide man on the right for a while. He complements what we've already got in the squad more than anything else."

Kightly added: "Every footballer wants to play games and I'm not different. Burnley have been on a great run and doing well so I've not had many opportunities. Hopefully I can come to Burton and show people at Burton what I can do - I'm looking forward to that.

"Playing football is what I want to do. I'm looking forward to knuckling down and working hard and trying to get into the Burton team."

Kightly has extensive experience in the second flight of English football with the Clarets and former clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford.

Robbie Brady of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Stoke City at Carrow Road on August 22, 2015 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Burnley confirm Robbie Brady capture
>
View our homepages for Michael Kightly, Sean Dyche, Nigel Clough, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Robbie Brady of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Stoke City at Carrow Road on August 22, 2015 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Burnley confirm Robbie Brady capture
 Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Michael Kightly makes Burton Albion loan switch
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
Ranieri unhappy with 'clear handball'Result: Vokes goal earns Burnley another home winTeam News: Mahrez returns for LeicesterBurnley complete Ashley Westwood signingMarco Silva rules out Robertson exit
Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'Burnley closing in on Hull City defender?Koeman confirms Michael Keane interestDyche hails Defour goal in FA Cup winSnodgrass completes West Ham switch
> Burnley Homepage
More Burton Albion News
Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Michael Kightly makes Burton Albion loan switch
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough to remain at Burton Albion after talks with Nottingham Forest
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough: 'I need to think about Nottingham Forest job proposal'
Report: Forest make Nigel Clough approachLuke Varney leaves Ipswich for BurtonBurton sign Sordell from CoventryResult: Burton claim all three points at RotherhamTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle start
Ward, Dallas pull out of NI squadResult: Defeat for Rowett on Burton returnRowett: 'Burton rise as big as Leicester title win'Nigel Clough expects "close" QPR gameBurton defender charged with violent conduct
> Burton Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version