Burnley winger Michael Kightly has completed a loan switch to Championship strugglers Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old makes the move after featuring just five times for Sean Dyche's side since their return to the Premier League this season.

"Michael has great experience at this level that he can bring to the squad," said Burton boss Nigel Clough. "We are fortunate to get a player of his quality, and somebody that has played in the Premier League. It gives us good options going forward.

"I don't think we've had an out and out wide man on the right for a while. He complements what we've already got in the squad more than anything else."

Kightly added: "Every footballer wants to play games and I'm not different. Burnley have been on a great run and doing well so I've not had many opportunities. Hopefully I can come to Burton and show people at Burton what I can do - I'm looking forward to that.

"Playing football is what I want to do. I'm looking forward to knuckling down and working hard and trying to get into the Burton team."

Kightly has extensive experience in the second flight of English football with the Clarets and former clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford.