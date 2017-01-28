Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says he is interested in discussing the vacant managerial role at Nottingham Forest.

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has confirmed that he is giving some thought to becoming manager of Nottingham Forest after being granted permission to talk to his former club.

The 50-year-old, who guided the Brewers to a 2-1 Championship win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, is expected to meet Reds directors next week.

"I will think about it for a few days," Clough told BBC Sport. "It would be naïve for me to suggest there is no interest in a club I have had such a long association with.

"Timing in football is never good. It stinks at times, it really does.

"Whatever happens happens, but I can't tell you any more because I don't know what will happen. It is pretty obvious the dilemma. I will go away and think about it for a few days."

Clough, who played more than 300 games for Forest and scored 131 goals, has been deemed a possible replacement for previous Reds boss Philippe Montanier.