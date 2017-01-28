Nigel Clough: 'I need to think about Nottingham Forest job proposal'

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
© Getty Images
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says he is interested in discussing the vacant managerial role at Nottingham Forest.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 18:46 UK

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has confirmed that he is giving some thought to becoming manager of Nottingham Forest after being granted permission to talk to his former club.

The 50-year-old, who guided the Brewers to a 2-1 Championship win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, is expected to meet Reds directors next week.

"I will think about it for a few days," Clough told BBC Sport. "It would be naïve for me to suggest there is no interest in a club I have had such a long association with.

"Timing in football is never good. It stinks at times, it really does.

"Whatever happens happens, but I can't tell you any more because I don't know what will happen. It is pretty obvious the dilemma. I will go away and think about it for a few days."

Clough, who played more than 300 games for Forest and scored 131 goals, has been deemed a possible replacement for previous Reds boss Philippe Montanier.

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Read Next:
Report: Forest make Nigel Clough approach
>
View our homepages for Philippe Montanier, Nigel Clough, Football
Your Comments
More Burton Albion News
Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough: 'I need to think about Nottingham Forest job proposal'
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Report: Nottingham Forest make approach for Nigel Clough
 Albert Adomah of Middlesbrough fouls Luke Varney of Ipswich Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2015
Luke Varney leaves Ipswich Town for Burton Albion
Burton sign Sordell from CoventryResult: Burton claim all three points at RotherhamTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startWard, Dallas pull out of NI squadResult: Defeat for Rowett on Burton return
Rowett: 'Burton rise as big as Leicester title win'Nigel Clough expects "close" QPR gameBurton defender charged with violent conductWagner crowned Championship Manager of the MonthForest loan Jamie Ward to Burton Albion
> Burton Albion Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough: 'I need to think about Nottingham Forest job proposal'
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joao Teixeira makes switch to Nottingham Forest
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Report: Nottingham Forest make approach for Nigel Clough
Result: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third placeForest 'make loan approach for Sinclair'Forest consider approach for Baggies coach?Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medical
US consortium frustrated with failed Forest talksForest pair being tracked by Bologna?Aston Villa closing in on Henri LansburyGary Rowett 'turns down' Forest jobNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand