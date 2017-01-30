Nottingham Forest will look elsewhere for a new manager after it emerged that Nigel Clough would remain at Burton Albion.

Clough - currently in charge of Burton Albion - had made the decision to speak with Forest due to his close connections to the East Midlands club, but it has now emerged that he will remain at his current team.

According to Sky Sports News, two separate reasons have been given for Clough remaining at the Pirelli Stadium, with one suggesting that he was not convinced by Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

Another source has claimed that Clough's demands were too high but irrespective of the reason, Clough will continue to try to maintain Burton's status in the Championship.

The Staffordshire outfit currently sit in 20th position, two points below Forest, while they are just three points clear of the relegation zone.