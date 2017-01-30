Nigel Clough to remain at Burton Albion after talks with Nottingham Forest

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nottingham Forest will look elsewhere for a new manager after it emerged that Nigel Clough would remain at Burton Albion.
Monday, January 30, 2017

Nottingham Forest have missed out on hiring Nigel Clough as their new manager.

Clough - currently in charge of Burton Albion - had made the decision to speak with Forest due to his close connections to the East Midlands club, but it has now emerged that he will remain at his current team.

According to Sky Sports News, two separate reasons have been given for Clough remaining at the Pirelli Stadium, with one suggesting that he was not convinced by Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

Another source has claimed that Clough's demands were too high but irrespective of the reason, Clough will continue to try to maintain Burton's status in the Championship.

The Staffordshire outfit currently sit in 20th position, two points below Forest, while they are just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version