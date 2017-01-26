Report: Nottingham Forest make approach for Nigel Clough

A report claims that Nottingham Forest have made a formal approach to Burton Albion for the services of boss Nigel Clough, who spent nine years at the club as a player.
Nottingham Forest have reportedly earmarked Nigel Clough as their top managerial target and have approached Burton Albion over permission to speak to him.

The 50-year-old, whose father Brian famously guided the Reds to back-to-back European Cups nearly four decades ago, is said to be in a dilemma over making a potential return to the club.

Clough spent nine years at the City Ground playing under his father, making 324 appearances for the club and winning a couple of League Cup titles.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest are now keen to bring the Burton boss back in a coaching capacity and have put forward a formal request to open talks.

It is claimed that Clough is torn over the decision, though, as he also has a strong connection to the Brewers having returned for a second spell in charge 13 months ago.

Forest have been without a manager since parting company with Philippe Montanier earlier this month.

