Arsenal defender to join Birmingham City?

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Arsenal's teenage defender Krystian Bielik is reportedly set for a loan switch to Birmingham City.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Arsenal's teenage defender Krystian Bielik is reportedly set to join Championship outfit Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old moved to the Emirates from Legia Warsaw two years ago and has since made just two senior appearances in the League Cup.

According to reports in Poland, Bielik is now set for a loan spell with Gianfranco Zola's side as he aims to get regular first-team football under his belt.

Bielik arrived with the Gunners as a defensive midfielder, but during his time with the reserves side he has transformed into a centre-half.

Should he make the switch to St Andrew's, Bielik would become Zola's seventh senior signing of the January transfer window.

Birmingham City's Reece Brown keeps his eye on the ball during a pre-season friendly against Notts County on July 29, 2014
