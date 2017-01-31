New Transfer Talk header

Notts County confirm loan signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant, 22, joins city rivals and League Two strugglers Notts County on loan until the end of the season.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant has sealed a transfer deadline day loan switch to city rivals Notts County.

The 22-year-old Englishman, who joined the Reds from the Nike Academy in 2013 and has since made 17 league appearances, will spend the rest of the season at Meadow Lane.

He was part of the Forest reserve team that beat the Magpies 3-0 earlier on Tuesday in the Central League Cup, his performance reportedly prompting boss Kevin Nolan to enquire about the player.

Grant told the official Notts site after the deal was announced: "We had the game earlier and I did alright. As soon as I heard Notts were interested I came across.

"I would say I'm a high-energy player. I like to get on the ball and make things happen going forward - and I'll work hard off the ball."

The Bunbury-born attacker made his Forest debut in August 2014 and he scored on his first start, a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.

