Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young staying at Manchester United'

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young will not be leaving the club on transfer deadline day.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Ashley Young will not be leaving the club this month.

Mourinho suggested on Sunday that Young could depart Old Trafford before tonight's deadline amid rumoured interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

However, he has now ruled out any further movement on deadline day and revealed that Young would be available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City.

"Ashley Young is staying, definitely. He is selected for tomorrow. We don't have players coming in or going out," he told reporters.

United have already seen Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay leave the club this month.

Eden Hazard and Ashley Young during the game between Manchester United and Chelsea on December 28, 2015
