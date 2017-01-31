Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young will not be leaving the club on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Ashley Young will not be leaving the club this month.

Mourinho suggested on Sunday that Young could depart Old Trafford before tonight's deadline amid rumoured interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

However, he has now ruled out any further movement on deadline day and revealed that Young would be available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City.

"Ashley Young is staying, definitely. He is selected for tomorrow. We don't have players coming in or going out," he told reporters.

United have already seen Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay leave the club this month.