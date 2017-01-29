Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Bastian Schweinsteiger will not leave the club this month and will be recalled to his Europa League squad.

The 32-year-old has been out of favour at Old Trafford for the vast majority of the current campaign, leading to speculation that he could move to an MLS club or the Chinese Super League during the ongoing transfer window.

However, Schweinsteiger scored in his first start for more than a year to help United to a 4-0 triumph over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this afternoon, and Mourinho revealed that the German is in his plans going forward, particularly for the Europa League.

"He is staying and he is going on the Europa League list because we opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin leaving," he told the club's official website.

"We don't have many players; in midfield we don't have many options, so obviously he is an option. Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him but it was important for him to have an impact with his volley and now I think he's happy.

"If he was a good professional when he was not playing, now he's having some minutes and opportunities he's going to be the same good professional. With so many matches and competitions, he's going to be an option."

United's next match sees them host Hull City in the Premier League on Wednesday.