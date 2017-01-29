Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young could leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has made just five starts across all competitions for United so far this season and was not included in the squad for this afternoon's 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Mourinho insists that he is keen to keep the full-back, but acknowledged that there is the possibility of him leaving amid reported interest from the Chinese Super League.

"The only player that I am aware of a possibility to leave, and I am waiting for January 31 to know what is going on, is Ashley Young, a player I would love to keep," he told reporters.

"I am not happy if he leaves, but he is the only player that I am informed has a possibility of leaving. That is why he didn't play and I gave chances to other people, because I don't know if he is going to stay. If I could choose, definitely yes he would stay with us."

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has gone on to make 150 appearances for the club.