Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young free to leave Manchester United'

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young could leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that Ashley Young could leave the club this month.

The 31-year-old has made just five starts across all competitions for United so far this season and was not included in the squad for this afternoon's 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Mourinho insists that he is keen to keep the full-back, but acknowledged that there is the possibility of him leaving amid reported interest from the Chinese Super League.

"The only player that I am aware of a possibility to leave, and I am waiting for January 31 to know what is going on, is Ashley Young, a player I would love to keep," he told reporters.

"I am not happy if he leaves, but he is the only player that I am informed has a possibility of leaving. That is why he didn't play and I gave chances to other people, because I don't know if he is going to stay. If I could choose, definitely yes he would stay with us."

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has gone on to make 150 appearances for the club.

