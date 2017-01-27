A report claims that Ashley Young will stay at Manchester United this month despite the 31-year-old's lack of football.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to keep Ashley Young at Old Trafford this month.

The 31-year-old has only played 235 minutes of Premier League football this season and was again left out of the squad for the club's League Cup semi-final second leg against Hull City on Thursday night.

It had been claimed that Young was left out of the Hull match as he prepared to leave the Red Devils, but according to Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has "no intention" of letting Young depart after selling Memphis Depay to Lyon.

It is understood that a number of Chinese Super League clubs are interested in signing Young, who has scored 14 times in 150 appearances for Man United since joining the Red Devils from Aston Villa in 2011.

The Englishman could now feature in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.