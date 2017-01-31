Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in a swap deal that sees Neil Taylor move in the opposite direction.

Ayew, who joins in a player-plus-cash deal from Villa Park, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium, where his brother Andre Ayew played for a season before joining West Ham United last summer.

Taylor, meanwhile, ends a six-and-a-half-year stay in South Wales by signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Championship side Villa.

"I'm sure his brother has given him the inside track on the club. He is a very good acquisition. He's versatile and dynamic to attack the lines and get in behind defences," Swansea boss Paul Clement told the club's official website.

"Neil has been a great servant for this club. I had a really nice discussion with him about his position. He said he wanted to take this opportunity and I supported that. It's the right time for him to have a new challenge and we wish him all the best."

Ayew scored 10 goals in 58 games for Villa, while Taylor made almost 200 appearances for the Swans during his time at the Liberty Stadium.