New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in swap deal

Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in a swap deal that sees Neil Taylor move in the opposite direction.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 21:54 UK

Swansea City have signed Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in a swap deal that sees Neil Taylor move in the opposite direction.

Ayew, who joins in a player-plus-cash deal from Villa Park, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium, where his brother Andre Ayew played for a season before joining West Ham United last summer.

Taylor, meanwhile, ends a six-and-a-half-year stay in South Wales by signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Championship side Villa.

"I'm sure his brother has given him the inside track on the club. He is a very good acquisition. He's versatile and dynamic to attack the lines and get in behind defences," Swansea boss Paul Clement told the club's official website.

"Neil has been a great servant for this club. I had a really nice discussion with him about his position. He said he wanted to take this opportunity and I supported that. It's the right time for him to have a new challenge and we wish him all the best."

Ayew scored 10 goals in 58 games for Villa, while Taylor made almost 200 appearances for the Swans during his time at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Aston Villa eyeing Taylor, Barrow swoop?
>
View our homepages for Jordan Ayew, Neil Taylor, Andre Ayew, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in swap deal
 Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates during the game between Everton and Swansea on January 24, 2016
Result: Swansea City claim vital win over Southampton
 Modou Barrow of Swansea during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on November 9, 2014
Modou Barrow joins Leeds United on loan from Swansea City
Team News: Narsingh on bench for unchanged SwansNeil Taylor 'completes Villa medical'Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn on loanClement wants Swans to improve home formHull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'
Swansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Aston Villa eyeing Taylor, Barrow swoop?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'Routledge signs new Swansea contractBT Sport announces PL fixtures for March
> Swansea City Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in swap deal
 Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Report: Nottingham Forest make improved offer to Aston Villa for Ross McCormack
 Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Burnley complete Ashley Westwood signing
Villa defender Toner loaned to BradfordAston Villa confirm Jacob Bedeau signingBilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealWestwood 'completes Burnley medical'Villa, Brentford 'agree £15m Hogan fee'
Neil Taylor 'completes Villa medical'Forest enter race to sign Ross McCormack?Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Villa still hoping to sign Rhodes?Norwich 'make approach for McCormack'
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version