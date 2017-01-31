Watford announce that Odion Ighalo has completed a move to Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

The 27-year-old is thought to have left the Hornets after a fee of around £20m was agreed between the two sides for the striker.

In a statement announcing the move, Watford said: "All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career."

The Nigeria international had previously been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion but the Baggies' advances were thought to have fallen well short of Watford's valuation of the player.

Ighalo racked up 33 goals in 91 league appearances for the Hornets, including 20 in their promotion-winning season in 2014-15, but has suffered a goal drought over the last year with just two strikes in 31 Premier League appearances.