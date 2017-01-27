Watford manager Walter Mazzarri confirms that the Hornets have received offers for striker Odion Ighalo.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has said that the club will continue to evaluate offers they have received for striker Odion Ighalo.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian international, who has only scored one league goal this season.

It has been suggested that bids have already been rejected for the 27-year-old, but Mazzarri has suggested that the forward could still leave Vicarage Road before Tuesday's deadline.

The 55-year-old told reporters: "We know there are some offers but it is still too early to say anything. I was told that there is a really important offer but we will evaluate in the next days."

Watford have already signed front duo Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang since the start of 2017.