Walter Mazzarri confirms offers for Watford striker Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring with Nathan Ake during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri confirms that the Hornets have received offers for striker Odion Ighalo.
Friday, January 27, 2017

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has said that the club will continue to evaluate offers they have received for striker Odion Ighalo.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian international, who has only scored one league goal this season.

It has been suggested that bids have already been rejected for the 27-year-old, but Mazzarri has suggested that the forward could still leave Vicarage Road before Tuesday's deadline.

The 55-year-old told reporters: "We know there are some offers but it is still too early to say anything. I was told that there is a really important offer but we will evaluate in the next days."

Watford have already signed front duo Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang since the start of 2017.

Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
