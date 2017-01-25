Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'

A report claims that Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua will step up their efforts to sign Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly desperate to bring Watford striker Odion Ighalo to China this month.

The Chinese Super League side, who are managed by former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet, made Carlos Tevez the highest-paid footballer in the world when they signed the Argentine earlier this month.

Shanghai still have money to burn, however, and according to The Mirror, Poyet wants to bring Ighalo to China and will be given the funds needed to complete the deal.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for Ighalo, but it is understood that the Baggies have pulled out of the deal after failing to come to an agreement with their Premier League rivals.

The 27-year-old scored 15 Premier League goals for Watford last season but has only hit the back of the net on one occasion this term, and it is understood that the Hornets are prepared to cash in on the unsettled Nigerian international.

Shanghai are believed to have failed with a £38m bid for Ighalo at the end of 2015.