A report claims that Watford striker Odion Ighalo is close to making a move to the Chinese Super League, with Chongchun Yatai the 27-year-old's destination.

Last week, Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri confirmed that the Premier League club had received "some offers" for the 27-year-old, who is currently unsettled in England.

Shanghai Shenhua were believed to lead the race for the centre-forward, but according to Sky Sports News, Chongchun Yatai are now ahead of Shanghai in the pecking order as they close on a deal.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for Ighalo, but it is understood that the Baggies have pulled out of the deal after failing to come to an agreement with their Premier League rivals.

The Nigerian international scored 15 Premier League goals for Watford last season, but has only hit the back of the net on one occasion this term.