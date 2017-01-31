New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Odion Ighalo 'undergoing medical ahead of China move'

Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring Watford's second against Liverpool on December 20, 2015
© AFP
Watford striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Watford striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly undergoing a medical in China ahead of his proposed move to Changchun Yatai.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri last week confirmed that there had been interest in the 27-year-old, with the likes of Shanghai Shenhua and West Bromwich Albion among those rumoured to be considering an offer.

However, the Hornets are now understood to have agreed a £20m fee with Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai, who finished 12th in the table last season.

Ighalo is expected to complete his move before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline having become unsettled in England during the current campaign.

The Nigeria international scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season, but has managed just one in 18 top-flight appearances so far this term.

Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
Read Next:
Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'
>
View our homepages for Odion Ighalo, Walter Mazzarri, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring Watford's second against Liverpool on December 20, 2015
Odion Ighalo 'undergoing medical ahead of China move'
 Juan Carlos Paredes of Watford during the Pre Season Friendly match between AFC Wimbledon and Watford at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on July 11, 2015
Watford loan Juan Carlos Paredes to Olympiacos
 Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Report: Middlesbrough swoop for Adlene Guedioura
Sinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?M'Baye Niang set for Watford debutHull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'Walter Mazzarri coy on Watford future
Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'Mazzarri "angry" over Watford FA Cup exitResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version