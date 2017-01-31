Watford striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri last week confirmed that there had been interest in the 27-year-old, with the likes of Shanghai Shenhua and West Bromwich Albion among those rumoured to be considering an offer.

However, the Hornets are now understood to have agreed a £20m fee with Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai, who finished 12th in the table last season.

Ighalo is expected to complete his move before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline having become unsettled in England during the current campaign.

The Nigeria international scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season, but has managed just one in 18 top-flight appearances so far this term.