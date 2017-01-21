New Transfer Talk header

Watford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?

Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goalduring the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St James' Park on September 19, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford reportedly turn down two bids from West Bromwich Albion for striker Odion Ighalo.
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Watford have reportedly turned down two bids from West Bromwich Albion for striker Odion Ighalo this month.

The 27-year-old is thought to be a top target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis, who has money to spend following the club's takeover by Chinese billionaire Guochuan Lai last September.

According to The Mirror, Pulis has already made two bids - the latest coming in at £17m - but has been knocked back and told to "substantially" increase his offer if he wants to make the deal happen.

Manchester United failed with a £35m offer for Ighalo a year ago but Watford rejected their advances and instead tied down the Nigeria international to a new five-year deal over the summer.

Ighalo has 33 goals in 91 league appearances for the Hornets but has suffered a goal drought over the last year, scoring just twice in his last 31 Premier League appearances.

Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road on December 5, 2015
