Report: West Bromwich Albion in talks with Watford to sign Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road on December 5, 2015
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion reportedly begin talks with Watford over the potential signing of Odion Ighalo.
Talks have reportedly begun between Watford and West Bromwich Albion over the transfer of striker Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian, who joined the Hornets from Udinese in 2014, was linked with West Brom in the summer, and more recently a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The 27-year-old has failed to maintain a threat in front of goal having scored just once in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

However, the Baggies are keen to get him through the door having opened discussions with Watford over a potential deal, according to Sky Sports News.

In total, Ighalo has struck 33 goals in 91 outings for the Hornets.

 Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road on December 5, 2015
