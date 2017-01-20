New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Stoke City announce the signing of striker Saido Berahino on a five-and-a-half year deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Saido Berahino has ended his 13-year association with West Bromwich Albion by completing a big-money transfer to Stoke City.

The 23-year-old joins the Potters on a five-and-a-half year contract in a move worth up to £15m based on various performance-based targets for both the player and his new club.

More to follow.

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical'
>
View our homepages for Saido Berahino, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke City medical ahead of £15m move'
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
Stoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedHughes: 'Peter Crouch as adept as ever'Shawcross: 'Little old Stoke never get credit'Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to Boro
Hughes targets top-eight finish for StokeResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandPulis 'clueless' about Berahino futureHughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino deal
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke City medical ahead of £15m move'
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move
 Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
Stoke City confirm Saido Berahino signingStoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Hull 'accept West Brom bid for Livermore'Report: West Brom in talks to sign IghaloBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?
Hull 'want £15m for Jake Livermore'West Brom knocked back in Delph pursuit?West Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'Pulis: 'New signings required to lift club'Schneiderlin thankful to Jose Mourinho
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand