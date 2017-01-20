Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal
© Getty Images
Stoke City announce the signing of striker Saido Berahino on a five-and-a-half year deal.
By Daniel Lewis
, Football League Correspondent
Filed: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 20:36 UK
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 20:41 UK
Saido Berahino has ended his 13-year association with West Bromwich Albion by completing a big-money transfer to Stoke City.
The 23-year-old joins the Potters on a five-and-a-half year contract in a move worth up to £15m based on various performance-based targets for both the player and his new club.
More to follow.
Read Next:
Saido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical' >
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.