Stoke City announce the signing of striker Saido Berahino on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Saido Berahino has ended his 13-year association with West Bromwich Albion by completing a big-money transfer to Stoke City.

The 23-year-old joins the Potters on a five-and-a-half year contract in a move worth up to £15m based on various performance-based targets for both the player and his new club.

More to follow.