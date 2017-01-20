New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says that Stoke City's bid for striker Saido Berahino did not meet the club's valuation.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11:13 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that Stoke City have bid for striker Saido Berahino but the offer is "nowhere near" the club's valuation.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns for the last two years, during which time he has found his game time severely limited due to the uncertainty over his future.

Potters manager Mark Hughes revealed last week that he was "hopeful" of securing Berahino this month and went on to submit a bid that is thought to be "considerably less" than the Baggies' £20m valuation.

"Yes, we've had a bid from Stoke," Pulis told reporters at his Friday morning press conference. "But nowhere near what we want.

"It's between the two clubs, but nowhere near what this club wants. Every window at this football club we've talked about the same thing."

Speaking at his own press conference, Hughes admitted that he is now less optimistic than he was a week ago.

"It sways from one end of the scale to the other," he said. "I said last week I was more confident, but it's fair to say it's probably swung the other way.

"There hasn't been any progress for quite some time and to be honest it doesn't look like there's going to be too much progress in the following days. People seem to be very entrenched in their views and positions."

Berahino, who has been with West Brom since the age of 11, has not played for the side since September due to fitness issues.

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis 'clueless' about Berahino future
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Saido Berahino, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Hull City 'accept West Bromwich Albion bid for Jake Livermore'
Report: West Brom in talks to sign IghaloBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull 'want £15m for Jake Livermore'West Brom knocked back in Delph pursuit?West Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'
Pulis: 'New signings required to lift club'Schneiderlin thankful to Jose MourinhoTony Pulis: 'West Brom punished by Spurs'Result: Kane nets hat-trick as Spurs thrash West BromSnodgrass rejects chance to move to China?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Stoke City News
Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Mark Hughes: 'Peter Crouch as adept as ever'
 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Ryan Shawcross: "Little old Stoke City never get any attention"
Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroHughes targets top-eight finish for StokeResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandPulis 'clueless' about Berahino future
Hughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino dealBojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Cameron in talks to sign new Stoke dealCoates: 'It's football, it happens'
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version