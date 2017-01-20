West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says that Stoke City's bid for striker Saido Berahino did not meet the club's valuation.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that Stoke City have bid for striker Saido Berahino but the offer is "nowhere near" the club's valuation.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns for the last two years, during which time he has found his game time severely limited due to the uncertainty over his future.

Potters manager Mark Hughes revealed last week that he was "hopeful" of securing Berahino this month and went on to submit a bid that is thought to be "considerably less" than the Baggies' £20m valuation.

"Yes, we've had a bid from Stoke," Pulis told reporters at his Friday morning press conference. "But nowhere near what we want.

"It's between the two clubs, but nowhere near what this club wants. Every window at this football club we've talked about the same thing."

Speaking at his own press conference, Hughes admitted that he is now less optimistic than he was a week ago.

"It sways from one end of the scale to the other," he said. "I said last week I was more confident, but it's fair to say it's probably swung the other way.

"There hasn't been any progress for quite some time and to be honest it doesn't look like there's going to be too much progress in the following days. People seem to be very entrenched in their views and positions."

Berahino, who has been with West Brom since the age of 11, has not played for the side since September due to fitness issues.