Stoke City could wrap up a deal to sign Saido Berahino from West Bromwich Albion this weekend, as the striker has reportedly passed his medical.

Saido Berahino is a step closer to leaving West Bromwich Albion after passing a medical with Stoke City, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has featured just five times for the Baggies this season - and not at all since mid-September - due to concerns over his fitness levels.

Berahino, who was sent to a conditioning camp in France by Tony Pulis in October, rejected the offer of a new contract at The Hawthorns to force his manager's hand in the transfer window.

A number of teams are understood to have shown an interest in the England hopeful, but it is Stoke who have won the race to land his signature.

The Potters were given permission to speak to Berahino on Friday after agreeing an initial £8m fee, which is understood to include numerous add-ons that could potentially set them back £15m, and Sky Sports News reports that the deal could go through this weekend as a medical has now been passed.

Berahino has played only 245 minutes for the Baggies this season and has not featured at all in the first-team squad since October.