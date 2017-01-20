New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City agree fee for West Bromwich Albion attacker Saido Berahino?

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Stoke City reportedly agree a fee for West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino as their pursuit of the player appears to be heading towards a positive conclusion.
West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed to sell Saido Berahino to Stoke City for a fee beginning at £10m.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been chasing the striker for at least a year, but it appeared that he would have to wait until the end of the season to sign the 23-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have agreed a price of £10m, which could potentially rise to £15m based on Berahino's time in the Potteries.

While Berahino still needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical, it has been suggested that both are considered a formality and that the attacker should complete the transfer in the coming days.

During his time at The Hawthorns, Berahino has scored 36 in 121 appearances but he has struggled for form ever since revealing that he wanted to leave the club.

Saido Berahino of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Pulis: 'Berahino bid nowhere near right'
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move
Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Hull City 'accept West Bromwich Albion bid for Jake Livermore'
