Stoke City reportedly agree a fee for West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino as their pursuit of the player appears to be heading towards a positive conclusion.

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed to sell Saido Berahino to Stoke City for a fee beginning at £10m.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been chasing the striker for at least a year, but it appeared that he would have to wait until the end of the season to sign the 23-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have agreed a price of £10m, which could potentially rise to £15m based on Berahino's time in the Potteries.

While Berahino still needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical, it has been suggested that both are considered a formality and that the attacker should complete the transfer in the coming days.

During his time at The Hawthorns, Berahino has scored 36 in 121 appearances but he has struggled for form ever since revealing that he wanted to leave the club.