West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has revealed that a new contract has been offered to Saido Berahino, but he has so far rejected the chance to sign it.

The 23-year-old has played just 245 minutes for the Baggies this season due to concerns over his fitness levels and has not featured at all in the first-team squad since October.

Berahino has been repeatedly linked with The Hawthorns exit over the past 12 months, having been the subject of a big-money bid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, but the England hopeful will soon be free to speak to foreign clubs over a free summer move.

Offering an update on the situation, Pulis told reporters: "The club has offered him a new contract not just this week, but in previous months too, so they've been in negotiations with Saido, so we'll just see how that pans out.

"The deals have been on the table for the boy and his agent - we'll see how that pans out. Again, we've hit the funny month. He's only got one more month left of this if he doesn't sign, so that's probably a bonus for me.

"If we sell him we will work very very hard to get a replacement in. If we don't sell him, we'll have to work very very hard to get him back to what he was 18 months ago."

Berahino took a sly dig at his manager in an earlier Instagram post, which has since been deleted, claiming that he is fit to play despite constantly being overlooked by Pulis.